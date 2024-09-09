Fifth District Savings Bank’s (NASDAQ:FDSB) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Fifth District Savings Bank’s (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifth District Savings Bank had issued 5,459,473 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $54,594,730 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fifth District Savings Bank’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Fifth District Savings Bank Trading Down 0.2 %
FDSB opened at $10.48 on Monday. Fifth District Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.80.
About Fifth District Savings Bank
