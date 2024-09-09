Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.41

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 34513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

