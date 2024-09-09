EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

EYPT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $415.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.59.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. Equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 677,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,488,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 640,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 298,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 425,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

