ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $5,685,581 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

