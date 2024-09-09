Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grail and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grail N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -6.70% -4.97% -2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grail and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grail 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 0 15 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.80%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Grail.

This table compares Grail and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grail $109.74 million 3.59 N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $2.61 billion 4.18 -$204.15 million ($1.32) -44.78

Grail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Grail on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer. It is also developing minimal residual disease and other post-diagnostic tests. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Menlo Park, California. GRAIL, Inc. operates as a former subsidiary of Illumina, Inc.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Johns Hopkins University. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

