Evercore ISI Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $4.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised ChargePoint to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.39.

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.31 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $13,007,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

