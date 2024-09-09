Ethereum Price Reaches $2,342.39 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,342.39 or 0.04107640 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion and approximately $16.13 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,323,926 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

