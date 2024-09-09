Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $17.31 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,693,843,605 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,693,843,604.629464. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99887792 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $24,209,529.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

