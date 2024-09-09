Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $490,038.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.73, for a total value of $490,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,087,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $13.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $831.80. The company had a trading volume of 430,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.56.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.