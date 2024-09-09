Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 111,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 468,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Enviri’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRI. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

