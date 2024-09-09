EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering raised EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1,433.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 465,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 2.40.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

