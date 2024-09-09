Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 150,948 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

