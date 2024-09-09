ELIS Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $54,664.46 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09998552 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $106,251.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

