Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 984 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.59. The stock had a trading volume of 245,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,687. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

