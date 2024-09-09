Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,330 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $108.04. 874,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.