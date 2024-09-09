EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $200.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.20.

EGP stock opened at $184.94 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,344,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

