Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$22.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Dye & Durham Stock Down 0.4 %
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of C$120.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 0.0940717 earnings per share for the current year.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.73%.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
