Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Warren F. Bryant Purchases 500 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $80.98. 5,314,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.