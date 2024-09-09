Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187.41 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $187.41 million and $1.00 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $11.49 or 0.00020859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00075588 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006934 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,306,585 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

