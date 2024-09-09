Davis Selected Advisers Sells 12,284 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $80.67. 1,425,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,449,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

