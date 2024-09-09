Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.98. 16,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.10 and its 200-day moving average is $290.43. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $347.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.