DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $70.03 million and $1.20 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,648,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

