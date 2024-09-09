Dana (NYSE:DAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DAN

Dana Price Performance

Shares of DAN opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. Dana has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.