Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.32

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 2145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.95%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

