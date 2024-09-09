CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Down 3.6%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.64 and last traded at $55.65. Approximately 1,252,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,091,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

