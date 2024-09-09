CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050,446.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

