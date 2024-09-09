CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $244.29 and last traded at $244.68. 975,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,391,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.66, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average of $315.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

