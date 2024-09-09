Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $83.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

