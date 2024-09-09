Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CL King cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

