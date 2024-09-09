Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 375,368 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,368 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises about 1.1% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $40,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 186,218 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,606,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,784. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

