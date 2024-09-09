Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 58,229 Shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.11% of Globalink Investment worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 222,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalink Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GLLI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.30. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Globalink Investment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment ( NASDAQ:GLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

