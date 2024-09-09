Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 141,858 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 971,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,421 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.97. 1,095,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,935,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.