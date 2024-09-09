Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 182,840 DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 182,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DYCQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,592. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24.

DT Cloud Acquisition Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

