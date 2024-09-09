Counos X Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Counos X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

