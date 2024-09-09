Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $111.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00007067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00042640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.