Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Hits $117.27 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $117.27 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00007139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00042695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

