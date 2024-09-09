Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Lowered to $57.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,426,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,608,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,601,000 after acquiring an additional 953,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

