Connable Office Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

KKR opened at $116.24 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

