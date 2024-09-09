Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comstock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Comstock had a net margin of 230.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,622 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Comstock worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

