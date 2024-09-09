Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $41.44 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Compound has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $359.66 million and $20.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.44 or 0.00075349 BTC on major exchanges.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,262 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,259.07180993 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.73752998 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $22,744,255.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

