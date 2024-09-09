Comparing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Cedar Fair’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $1.17 billion 0.79 $45.60 million $0.51 21.92 Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.18 $124.56 million $2.43 17.15

Profitability

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Accel Entertainment. Cedar Fair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.05% 36.19% 8.01% Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cedar Fair 1 1 9 0 2.73

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.11%. Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $58.82, indicating a potential upside of 41.15%. Given Accel Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Cedar Fair.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Accel Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.