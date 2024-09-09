Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
