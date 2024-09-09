Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.