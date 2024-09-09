Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 8.5 %

Coffee stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

