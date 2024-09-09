Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 849 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Stryker by 146.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $361.01 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $364.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

