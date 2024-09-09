Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $38.71 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.