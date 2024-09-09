Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 31,442 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,654,000 after acquiring an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $529,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

