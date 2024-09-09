Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,934 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95,389 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.