Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

About Citizens

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.