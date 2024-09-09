Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $742.36.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $781.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $812.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $756.32 and a 200-day moving average of $700.09.

Shares of Cintas are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

