Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.